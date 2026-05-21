3rd Annual Craft Invitational
3rd Annual Craft Invitational
Join us Saturday, June 13 for one of our favorite weekends of the year, featuring 20 incredible artists working in ceramic, glass, wood, metal, and fiber. This curated invitational is your chance to meet talented makers, shop one-of-a-kind handmade work, and experience craft up close.
NEW this year: live artist demonstrations throughout the day!
• 10am Live Glassblowing
• 12pm Ceramics Demonstration
• 2pm Flameworking Demonstration
Main Event: Saturday, June 13 | 9am–4pm
Preview Reception: Friday, June 12 | 6–8pm
More info and tickets at StarworksNC.org/craft
Starworks
5
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Starworks
9104289001
communications@starworksnc.org
Artist Group Info
Starworks
contact@starworksnc.org
Starworks
100 Russell DrStar, North Carolina 27356
9104289001
communications@starworksnc.org