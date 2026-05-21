3rd Annual Craft Invitational

Join us Saturday, June 13 for one of our favorite weekends of the year, featuring 20 incredible artists working in ceramic, glass, wood, metal, and fiber. This curated invitational is your chance to meet talented makers, shop one-of-a-kind handmade work, and experience craft up close.

NEW this year: live artist demonstrations throughout the day!

• 10am Live Glassblowing

• 12pm Ceramics Demonstration

• 2pm Flameworking Demonstration

Main Event: Saturday, June 13 | 9am–4pm

Preview Reception: Friday, June 12 | 6–8pm

More info and tickets at StarworksNC.org/craft