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3rd Annual Craft Invitational

3rd Annual Craft Invitational

Join us Saturday, June 13 for one of our favorite weekends of the year, featuring 20 incredible artists working in ceramic, glass, wood, metal, and fiber. This curated invitational is your chance to meet talented makers, shop one-of-a-kind handmade work, and experience craft up close.

NEW this year: live artist demonstrations throughout the day!
• 10am Live Glassblowing
• 12pm Ceramics Demonstration
• 2pm Flameworking Demonstration

Main Event: Saturday, June 13 | 9am–4pm
Preview Reception: Friday, June 12 | 6–8pm

More info and tickets at StarworksNC.org/craft

Starworks
5
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Starworks
9104289001
communications@starworksnc.org
Starworks

Artist Group Info

Starworks
contact@starworksnc.org
Starworksnc.org/craft
Starworks
100 Russell Dr
Star, North Carolina 27356
9104289001
communications@starworksnc.org
https://www.starworksnc.org/starworks-events/2925/february/hgcb