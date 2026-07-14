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A Family Affair – Brighter Day Community Choir Summer Concert

A Family Affair – Brighter Day Community Choir Summer Concert

For our Summer 2026 concert, we present "A Family Affair," a gospel experience featuring 11 exceptional soloists from the greater Charlotte community. This concert allows us to collaborate with some of the city's most gifted and anointed vocalists by highlighting a unique local voice on every selection. We look forward to sharing our music and connecting with the new audience members joining us to support these fantastic guest artists.

University City United Methodist Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Brighter Day Community Choir of Charlotte
7046491264
brighterdaycommunitychoir@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/3576478225971004
University City United Methodist Church
3835 W WT Harris Blvd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28269