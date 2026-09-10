According to Burney: Music Ancient and Modern
According to Burney: Music Ancient and Modern
Historian, critic, composer and editor, Charles Burney was one of the first to write a
survey of music history in the English language. Join with his spirit of curiosity and hear
Charles Burney's A General History of Music (publ. 1776 - 1789) come to life with music
from plainchant to the Reformation and beyond. Anne O’Byrne, soprano, makes her first
appearance with Carolina Pro Musica. This event will be repeated Oct. 12, 2027 at Belmont Abbey,
Belmont, NC
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
$8-16
07:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Carolina Pro Musica
704-334-3468
carolinapromusica@gmail.com
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
1001 Queens RdCharlotte, North Carolina 28207