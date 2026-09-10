According to Burney: Music Ancient and Modern

Historian, critic, composer and editor, Charles Burney was one of the first to write a

survey of music history in the English language. Join with his spirit of curiosity and hear

Charles Burney's A General History of Music (publ. 1776 - 1789) come to life with music

from plainchant to the Reformation and beyond. Anne O’Byrne, soprano, makes her first

appearance with Carolina Pro Musica. This event will be repeated Oct. 12, 2027 at Belmont Abbey,

Belmont, NC