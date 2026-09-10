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According to Burney: Music Ancient and Modern

According to Burney: Music Ancient and Modern

Historian, critic, composer and editor, Charles Burney was one of the first to write a
survey of music history in the English language. Join with his spirit of curiosity and hear
Charles Burney's A General History of Music (publ. 1776 - 1789) come to life with music
from plainchant to the Reformation and beyond. Anne O’Byrne, soprano, makes her first
appearance with Carolina Pro Musica. This event will be repeated Oct. 12, 2027 at Belmont Abbey,
Belmont, NC

St. Mark's Lutheran Church
$8-16
07:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carolina Pro Musica
704-334-3468
carolinapromusica@gmail.com
http://www.carolinapromusica.org
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
1001 Queens Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207