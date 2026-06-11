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An Evening With The League - Surging Demand for Data Centers: Community Impact in Mecklenburg County

An Evening With The League - Surging Demand for Data Centers: Community Impact in Mecklenburg County

Brought to you by the League of Women Voters - Charlotte Mecklenburg, our "Evening with the League" guests, Charlotte Observer journalists Catherine Muccigrosso and Caitlin McGlade, will speak about data center impact in our area. This will be followed by a panel discussion/question and answer session.

Free Range Brewing
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg
704-556-4600
https://goleaguego.org/

Artist Group Info

webmaster2@goleaguego.org
Free Range Brewing
2320 N. Davidson St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
https://www.freerangebrewing.com/