An Evening With The League - Surging Demand for Data Centers: Community Impact in Mecklenburg County
An Evening With The League - Surging Demand for Data Centers: Community Impact in Mecklenburg County
Brought to you by the League of Women Voters - Charlotte Mecklenburg, our "Evening with the League" guests, Charlotte Observer journalists Catherine Muccigrosso and Caitlin McGlade, will speak about data center impact in our area. This will be followed by a panel discussion/question and answer session.
Free Range Brewing
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg
704-556-4600
Artist Group Info
webmaster2@goleaguego.org
Free Range Brewing
2320 N. Davidson StCharlotte, North Carolina 28205