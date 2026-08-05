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Artist Talk: Virgil Ortiz

Artist Talk: Virgil Ortiz

Internationally acclaimed Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz, recognized worldwide for his groundbreaking work in pottery, fashion, and contemporary Indigenous art, presents a public lecture as part of Handwork 2026, Craft in America’s national celebration of creativity during America’s 250th anniversary. The talk is free with admission to The Mint Museum or a Potters Market at the Mint ticket.

Mint Museum Randolph
15.00
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000