Artist Talk: Virgil Ortiz
Artist Talk: Virgil Ortiz
Internationally acclaimed Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz, recognized worldwide for his groundbreaking work in pottery, fashion, and contemporary Indigenous art, presents a public lecture as part of Handwork 2026, Craft in America’s national celebration of creativity during America’s 250th anniversary. The talk is free with admission to The Mint Museum or a Potters Market at the Mint ticket.
Mint Museum Randolph
15.00
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000