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Artist talk with Mariella Plaisir: A World of Utopias

Artist talk with Mariella Plaisir: A World of Utopias

French artist Marielle Plaisir joins Jen Sudul Edwards, PhD, chief curator and curator of Contemporary Art at The Mint Museum for a conversation about her multidisciplinary artistic practice, including painting, installation, tapestry, fashion, and public art.

The conversation will examine themes of beauty, humanity, identity, and storytelling across mediums. Plaisir will discuss how painting informs her broader creative vision and how different materials allow her to expand and deepen her narrative practice.

The evening will include a moderated conversation followed by audience Q&A.

Cash bar and reception opens at 6 PM, followed by the 7 PM artist talk.

Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
500 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202