Ask the Technician Car Seat Installation Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September 14, 2026 — Stork’s Nest of Charlotte, a community initiative of the Psi Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, invites expecting parents, new parents, caregivers, and support persons to attend a FREE Car Seat Safety Event on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 10am at 3607 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.

In partnership with Quality Comprehensive Health Center, the “Ask the Technician” event is designed to help families gain the knowledge and confidence needed to safely transport infants and young children. Participants will have an opportunity to connect with trained car seat safety professionals, ask questions, and receive practical guidance on the proper selection, installation, and use of child safety seats.

Families who participate in the event will also have an opportunity to win a new car seat.

“Preparing for a new baby involves so many decisions, and understanding how to safely use a car seat is one of the most important,” said Erica Braziel. “We want families to have access to trusted information, community resources, and professionals who can answer their questions before and after their baby arrives.”

The event is open to the community and is especially encouraged for expecting parents and families with infants or young children. Social workers, healthcare professionals, doulas, case managers, churches, community organizations, and other family-serving agencies are encouraged to share the event with families within their networks. We will have the QC Health Mascot available as well for the event.

Event Details

What: Stork’s Nest “Ask the Technician” Car Seat Safety Event

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 10am-2pm

Where: Quality Comprehensive Health - 3607 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Cost: Free

Who Should Attend: Expecting parents, new parents, caregivers, partners, and support persons

Registration: https://forms.gle/M65kUs2VK3DD5re48

Advance registration is encouraged. Space and car seat availability may be limited.

