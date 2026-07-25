August Mini Pop-Up Art Market

These mini pop-up art sales, held the third Saturday of each month, offer original works by Native American artists and are perfect for gifts or your own personal art collection. The market on Saturday, Aug. 15 (10am-4pm) features medicine bags and beadwork by the late Barbara MorningStar Paul (Lakota Nation) as represented by family members; soaps and resin art by Tammy Knight (Catawba Nation); and Catawba pottery by Robbins Family Pottery (Catawba Nation).