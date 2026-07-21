Ball in the House in the Davis Theatre
Ball in the House in the Davis Theatre
Ball in the House brings high-energy A Cappella, blending R&B, soul, and pop with tight harmonies, beatboxing, and crowd-favorite hits. As one of Boston’s longest-running vocal groups, they perform nearly 200 shows each year and have spent almost three decades educating and inspiring students nationwide. We're excited to welcome them to the Davis Theatre and Students Take Part in the Arts.
Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Artist Group Info
Ball in the House