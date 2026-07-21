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Ball in the House in the Davis Theatre

Ball in the House in the Davis Theatre

Ball in the House brings high-energy A Cappella, blending R&B, soul, and pop with tight harmonies, beatboxing, and crowd-favorite hits. As one of Boston’s longest-running vocal groups, they perform nearly 200 shows each year and have spent almost three decades educating and inspiring students nationwide. We're excited to welcome them to the Davis Theatre and Students Take Part in the Arts.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Ball in the House
https://www.ballinthehouse.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org