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Better Together, Opening Celebration for 'Corey Pemberton: Living Well'

Better Together, Opening Celebration for 'Corey Pemberton: Living Well'

Get inspired, get hands-on, and connect with an incredible creative community! Browse a vibrant vendor market, experience live demos, and jump into interactive workshops throughout the day. Don't miss the featured panel discussion at 1 p.m., "Making a Way: What Does It Take to Build a Creative Life?" with artists Corey Pemberton and Cedric Mitchell, as they share honest insights on building a meaningful creative career as artists of color in America. This event is organized by Crafting the Future and DUPP&SWATT and made possible through the generous support of the Windgate Foundation.

Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
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10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
500 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202