Better Together, Opening Celebration for 'Corey Pemberton: Living Well'

Get inspired, get hands-on, and connect with an incredible creative community! Browse a vibrant vendor market, experience live demos, and jump into interactive workshops throughout the day. Don't miss the featured panel discussion at 1 p.m., "Making a Way: What Does It Take to Build a Creative Life?" with artists Corey Pemberton and Cedric Mitchell, as they share honest insights on building a meaningful creative career as artists of color in America. This event is organized by Crafting the Future and DUPP&SWATT and made possible through the generous support of the Windgate Foundation.