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Big Fish

Big Fish

Some stories are larger than life. Based on the beloved novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish is a whimsical musical filled with colorful characters and magical adventure. It tells the tale of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with an incredible imagination and a thirst for adventure. His larger-than-life stories enchant everyone—except his son, Will. As Will prepares to become a father, he sets out to uncover the truth behind his father’s stories. Filled with humor, magic, and a soaring score, Big Fish is a joyful celebration of love, family, and the stories we pass down.

Presented by Theatre Charlotte's Student Theatre Guild

PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, July 10, 2026 at 7:30PM
Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30PM
Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 2:30PM
Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:30PM
Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:30PM
Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 2:30PM

Theatre Charlotte
20-25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Theatre Charlotte
7043763777
info@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org