Big Pineville Share Your Love Day!
Big Pineville Share Your Love Day!
Get ready for Big Pineville Share Your Love Day, the ultimate community block party! This free event brings families and neighbors together for a full day of fun, fellowship, and giveback. Enjoy free clothing, books, toys, and household items from Christ Closet of North Carolina, plus a free food giveaway sponsored by Big Pineville. The fun continues with popular food trucks, local vendors, music, inflatables, and face painting for kids!
Big Pineville AME Zion Church
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Big Pineville AME Zion Church
(704) 542-8330
bigpinevillevendors@gmail.com
Big Pineville AME Zion Church
10562 Providence Rd W, CharlotteCharlotte, North Carolina 28277
(704) 542-8330
bigpinevillevendors@gmail.com