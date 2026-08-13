Biketoberfest is Sustain Charlotte's signature event! It's a one-of-a-kind community adventure that's uniquely Charlotte. Explore the city, experience its diverse neighborhoods, visit local businesses and organizations, and discover the people, places, and experiences that capture the spirit of Charlotte.

Whether you're riding with friends, bringing the kids, or making it a solo adventure, Biketoberfest transforms Charlotte into one big scavenger hunt. Using our mobile-friendly event platform, you'll navigate to featured destinations throughout the city, complete fun challenges, and explore Charlotte at your own pace. Ride your bike, walk, or combine your adventure with public transit. There's no wrong way to experience Biketoberfest!

Using a mobile-friendly event platform, participants will navigate to featured destinations across the city while completing challenges and exploring Charlotte at their own pace. Whether you choose to bike, walk, or incorporate public transit into your adventure, there's no wrong way to experience Biketoberfest. Costumes are encouraged!

The event ends on a high note with an after-party at Triple C Brewing, where participants can enjoy live music, food and drinks, local vendors, our limited-release Biketoberfest collaboration beer, and raffle prize drawings.

Biketoberfest will be October 11, 2026. Ride time will be noon to 4:30 p.m. The after-party at Triple C Brewing Co. will be from 4:30-6 p.m.