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Bleeding Disorders Foundation of North Carolina Family Festival & Walk for Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding Disorders Foundation of North Carolina Family Festival & Walk for Bleeding Disorders

It's time to celebrate the 12th Annual Charlotte Family Festival & Walk for Bleeding Disorders! As part of our largest fundraiser, the Bleeding Disorders Foundation of North Carolina (BDFNC) is raising $65,0000 for the bleeding disorders community. One-hundred percent of all the money raised goes directly back to support people affected by bleeding disorders in North Carolina through: financial assistance, medical IDs, scholarships, travel grants, educational programs, support groups, camps for children with bleeding disorders, and support to research for better treatments and cures for bleeding disorders. The Family Festival & Walk includes a walk on a beautiful greenway in Pineville Lake Park and a festival component including live entertainment, food and drinks, games and more.

Pineville Lake Park
$10 for Adults, Free for Kids
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bleeding Disorders Foundation of North Carolina
919-319-0014
festival@bleedingdisordersnc.org
https://bleedingdisordersnc.org
Pineville Lake Park
909 Lakeview Drive
PIneville, North Carolina 28134
919-319-0014
festival@bleedingdisordersnc.org
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2025charlotte