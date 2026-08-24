Bourbon for Booty
Bourbon for Booty
Raise a glass to help support our local cancer community. Join 24 Foundation for an exceptional evening of curated bourbons, whiskeys, wines and chef-prepared small bites. This unforgettable night of fine sips and flavorful bites directly benefits local cancer navigation and survivorship programs. Guests must be 21 or older.
Swinerton
$150
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
24 Foundation
704-365-4417
Swinerton
901 Berryhill RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28208