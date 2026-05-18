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Brick Masters Studio: Build with LEGO Bricks Like a Pro

Brick Masters Studio: Build with LEGO Bricks Like a Pro

Unleash your inner artist and engineer in Brick Masters Studio: Build with LEGO® Bricks Like a Pro, an immersive exhibition by world-renowned artist Sean Kenney.

Produced by Imagine with science content developed by Science North, Brick Masters Studio features over 100 sculptures built with over 2 million LEGO® pieces, inviting guests to explore the intersection of art, science and engineering. Hands-on build challenges, real-world engineering concepts and insights into the artistic process show how imagination and innovation come together to create something extraordinary.

Discovery Place Science
Included with admission
10:30 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Discovery Place Science
info@discoveryplace.org
www.discoveryplace.org
Discovery Place Science
301 N Tryon
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
https://science.discoveryplace.org/