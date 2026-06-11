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Cabarrus Arts Council Season Launch Party

Cabarrus Arts Council Season Launch Party

You are invited! Join us for live music by William Steven Hall, good friends, a merch raffle from upcoming artists, and your first chance to hear about and purchase tickets to our 2026-2027 Davis Theatre Season.

Free to attend. Let us know you’re coming by filling out the RSVP!

RSVP: https://forms.gle/vBN5yEkWQgQW6uC99

Cabarrus Arts Council (65 Union St. South - Concord, NC)
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org
Cabarrus Arts Council (65 Union St. South - Concord, NC)
65 Union Street S
Concord, North Carolina 28026
https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/