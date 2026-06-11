Cabarrus Arts Council Season Launch Party
Cabarrus Arts Council Season Launch Party
You are invited! Join us for live music by William Steven Hall, good friends, a merch raffle from upcoming artists, and your first chance to hear about and purchase tickets to our 2026-2027 Davis Theatre Season.
Free to attend. Let us know you’re coming by filling out the RSVP!
RSVP: https://forms.gle/vBN5yEkWQgQW6uC99
Cabarrus Arts Council (65 Union St. South - Concord, NC)
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Cabarrus Arts Council (65 Union St. South - Concord, NC)
65 Union Street SConcord, North Carolina 28026