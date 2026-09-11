Catawba Children's Education, 1808-1910

Dr. Brooke Bauer, Associate Professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presents a lecture about her family’s experience at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

Register here to attend this virtual talk: https://bit.ly/4ig6cTe

"Americans" was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future:250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th.

"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities