Catawba Children's Education, 1808-1910
Catawba Children's Education, 1808-1910
Dr. Brooke Bauer, Associate Professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presents a lecture about her family’s experience at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.
Register here to attend this virtual talk: https://bit.ly/4ig6cTe
"Americans" was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future:250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th.
"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities
Native American Studies Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu