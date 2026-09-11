© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catawba Children's Education, 1808-1910

Catawba Children's Education, 1808-1910

Dr. Brooke Bauer, Associate Professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presents a lecture about her family’s experience at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

Register here to attend this virtual talk: https://bit.ly/4ig6cTe

"Americans" was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future:250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th.

"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities

Native American Studies Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas