Charlotte Ballet's Alice in Wonderland

Fall down the rabbit hole into a new Alice in Wonderland, a dance creation for audiences of all ages, from children to adults alike. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale, this reimagining by Alba Castillo and Bryan Arias transforms Wonderland into a vivid journey where imagination and movement exist side by side. Through inventive choreography, the characters, rhythms and emotions of Alice’s world are brought to life in physical expression, allowing the story to unfold seamlessly without words. Accompanied by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Alice in Wonderland invites audiences to discover curiosity, wonder, and transformation in every step!