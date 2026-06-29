Charlotte Ballet's Black Box Series

Enter a world where movement creates an experience like no other, where the pointe shoe itself becomes percussion and where every step resonates with rhythm and meaning. This exciting program features the return of Mthuthuzeli November’s From Africa With Love, alongside Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo’s Dos y Dos y Dos, the first work he created for Charlotte Ballet. Completing the evening is a new creation by German American duo FLOCK, inspired by the phoenix and humanity’s enduring love of storytelling, exploring themes that continue to resonate across time. Together, these works deliver a captivating performance in an intimate setting alive with energy, emotion, and moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat.