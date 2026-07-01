© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Ballet's FLIP

Charlotte Ballet's FLIP

FLIP offers a glimpse into a world shaped by fresh perspectives and bold ideas. Featuring all new works created by the artists of Charlotte Ballet, this program highlights our dancers not only as performers, but as collaborators in the creative process, bringing original visions and new movement languages to life. Each piece reflects a unique creative perspective, united by technical excellence, curiosity, and a spirit of exploration. Intimate, inventive, and alive with possibility, FLIP invites audiences to step into a space where discovery leads the way and something yet to be discovered is waiting to unfold.

Center for Dance
$35-125
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jun 18, 2027.

Event Supported By

Charlotte Ballet
704.372.3900
charlotteballetmarketing@gmail.com
charlotteballet.org
Center for Dance
701 N Tryon St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202