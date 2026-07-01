Charlotte Ballet's FLIP

FLIP offers a glimpse into a world shaped by fresh perspectives and bold ideas. Featuring all new works created by the artists of Charlotte Ballet, this program highlights our dancers not only as performers, but as collaborators in the creative process, bringing original visions and new movement languages to life. Each piece reflects a unique creative perspective, united by technical excellence, curiosity, and a spirit of exploration. Intimate, inventive, and alive with possibility, FLIP invites audiences to step into a space where discovery leads the way and something yet to be discovered is waiting to unfold.