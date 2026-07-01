Charlotte Ballet's Knight Theater Series
Charlotte Ballet's Knight Theater Series
Created by leading voices from around the world, the Knight Theater Series brings together an evening of movement that speaks beyond words. The program features the return of Crystal Pite’s Solo Echo, a quietly stirring reflection on love, loss, and acceptance, expressed through intimate, emotionally resonant choreography. Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo, born in Spain and shaped by global influences, returns to the studio to create his second new work for the Company, offering another window into his distinctive artistic voice. A third work, Cerrudo’s Silent Ghost, completes the evening.
Knight Theater
$27-125
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.
Event Supported By
Charlotte Ballet
704.372.3900
charlotteballetmarketing@gmail.com
Knight Theater
430 S Tryon StCharlotte , North Carolina 28202