Charlotte Ballet's Knight Theater Series

Created by leading voices from around the world, the Knight Theater Series brings together an evening of movement that speaks beyond words. The program features the return of Crystal Pite’s Solo Echo, a quietly stirring reflection on love, loss, and acceptance, expressed through intimate, emotionally resonant choreography. Artistic Director Alejandro Cerrudo, born in Spain and shaped by global influences, returns to the studio to create his second new work for the Company, offering another window into his distinctive artistic voice. A third work, Cerrudo’s Silent Ghost, completes the evening.