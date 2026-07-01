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Charlotte Ballet's Nutcracker

Charlotte Ballet's Nutcracker

Join Clara on her most magical journey, when a mysterious nutcracker springs into action and whisks her away on an unforgettable adventure to the dazzling Land of Sweets. Brimming with beauty, enchantment, and holiday joy, Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s Nutcracker is set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. This heartwarming tradition is a celebration of how imagination can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Belk Theater
$35-$200
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Charlotte Ballet
704.372.3900
charlotteballetmarketing@gmail.com
charlotteballet.org
Belk Theater
130 N Tryon St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
7049721000
blumenthalarts.org