Charlotte Ballet's Nutcracker

Join Clara on her most magical journey, when a mysterious nutcracker springs into action and whisks her away on an unforgettable adventure to the dazzling Land of Sweets. Brimming with beauty, enchantment, and holiday joy, Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s Nutcracker is set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. This heartwarming tradition is a celebration of how imagination can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.