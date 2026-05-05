Charlotte Community Champions Multiple Myeloma Workshop

Good day,

We are reaching out to request inclusion on your community calendar for an upcoming event. This workshop aims to raise awareness about multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer, and to provide valuable education and resources to the community.

The event will take place on May 23rd at The Heights Ministry 2137 B Avenue Charlotte, NC 28216 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is free to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

For your convenience, a flyer with additional details is attached for sharing on your platform.

Thank you in advance for your time and support in helping us spread awareness within the community. Please let us know if you need any additional information.