Cheers Jen Cheers
Cheers Jen Cheers
It’s the ultimate football tailgate party and those who come help provide life-changing support to breast cancer patients who are struggling to make ends meet during their treatment. The drop-in event features a first-rate tailgate BBQ buffet, drinks, a silent auction and plenty of football fun.
OpenTap
50.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Go Jen Go Foundation
704-774-6700
carrie@gojengo.org
OpenTap
5010 Carmel Center DriveCharlotte, North Carolina 28226