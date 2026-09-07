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Cheers Jen Cheers

Cheers Jen Cheers

It’s the ultimate football tailgate party and those who come help provide life-changing support to breast cancer patients who are struggling to make ends meet during their treatment. The drop-in event features a first-rate tailgate BBQ buffet, drinks, a silent auction and plenty of football fun.

OpenTap
50.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Go Jen Go Foundation
704-774-6700
carrie@gojengo.org
https://gojengo.org/
OpenTap
5010 Carmel Center Drive
Charlotte, North Carolina 28226