Civic Education Day
Civic Education Day
Civic Education Day is a free community event hosted by the Sigmas of Charlotte in partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Hear from local elected officials, public safety leaders, educators, and government representatives as they explain how local government works, answer questions, and help residents become more informed and engaged citizens.
Central Piedmont Community College – Central Campus
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sigmas of Charlotte - Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Central Piedmont Community College – Central Campus
1201 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204