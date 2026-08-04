© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civic Education Day

Civic Education Day

Civic Education Day is a free community event hosted by the Sigmas of Charlotte in partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Hear from local elected officials, public safety leaders, educators, and government representatives as they explain how local government works, answer questions, and help residents become more informed and engaged citizens.

Central Piedmont Community College – Central Campus
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sigmas of Charlotte - Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Central Piedmont Community College – Central Campus
1201 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204