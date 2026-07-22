CLAY Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council
CLAY Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council
Our favorite annual tradition returns to The Galleries October 30 to February 20, 2027. Clay brings together the work of contemporary potters from across the USA, featuring everything from everyday mugs and plates to stunning vases and sculptures. And yes, it’s all for sale!
Whether you’re hunting for the perfect holiday gift, adding to your collection, or just exploring the rich roots of North Carolina pottery, you’ll find it here.
Opening Reception: October 31 from 1:00-3:00 pm
Cabarrus Arts Council
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Feb 20, 2027.
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Cabarrus Arts Council
65 Union Street SouthConcord, North Carolina 28025