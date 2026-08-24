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Collective Achievement & The Village Model

Collective Achievement & The Village Model

A workshop with Dr. Key Hallmon

What if sustainable growth isn’t about only doing more—but about building the right ecosystem around you?

Join acclaimed entrepreneur, civic leader, and bestselling author Dr. Key Hallmon on September 16 for an interactive morning workshop inspired by her book, No One Is Self-Made.

Drawing from a decade of building interconnected ventures, Dr. Key will share her approach to creating organizations and communities rooted in belonging, purpose, shared prosperity, and sustainable growth.

Come ready to work side-by-side with Dr. Key and think, connect, and explore practical ways to build an ecosystem where people—and organizations—can flourish.

The VAPA Center
$40
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levine Museum of the New South
9198189790
mfleming@museumofthenewsouth.org
https://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/events/southernaccentsaneveningofmusic/
The VAPA Center
700 North Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202