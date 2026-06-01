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CoMMA presents Donna Washington: Fun, Foolery & Folktales

CoMMA presents Donna Washington: Fun, Foolery & Folktales

"Every story I tell is true...except for the parts I make up" - Donna Washington

Get ready to take an unforgettable journey with Donna Washington! You might visit the North Wind, hang out with an exasperated turtle, find out why Possum plays dead, or find out why the Sun and Moon live in the sky. Audiences will laugh, play along, and leave with a story or two of their own to share.

Donna Washington is an award-winning internationally known master storyteller, artist-educator, and author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-six years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children and adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to relationships stories to spine-tingling tales of terror. She has been featured around the world including Canada, Peru, Ireland, Argentina & Hong Kong.

This event is part of our FamilyStage Series! Wiggles & Giggles are Welcome - this series is made for children, youth and families.

All Seats: $13.00

*Above price includes $3 per ticket facility fee
*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons, including infants must have a ticket

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
All seats: $13.00 plus tax
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Donna Washington
https://dlwstoryteller.com/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org