CoMMA presents Eastwood by Eastwood starring Kyle Eastwood

Showcasing thirteen iconic musical themes from Clint Eastwood's films, Eastwood by Eastwood is led by the highly respected American jazz bassist and composer Kyle Eastwood, Clint's son.

Highlighting themes from Eastwood films such as Gran Torino, Letters from Iwo Jima, Bridges of Madison County, Changeling, and Flags of our Fathers, the project has solidified Kyle's place as a highly respected musician and composer.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $18 - $48

Youth: $13

Photo by: Jerome Bonnet

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants