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CoMMA presents Hotel California: "A Salute to the Eagles"

CoMMA presents Hotel California: "A Salute to the Eagles"

A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles" to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.

By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of our generation's Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group, has become the most successful and longest running show of its kind.

So join us on a dark desert highway...

Feel the cool wind in your hair...

It's time to check into...

The Hotel California

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $23 - $58
Youth: $13

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $23 - $58 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles"
https://hotelcal.com
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org