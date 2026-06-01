CoMMA Presents The Barter Players - Frosty: A Musical Adventure

A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places it on a snowman's head, that snowman comes to life! Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover the real magic of the Season is Love.

About the Barter Players: With over 30 years of touring experience, The Barter Players perform world-class theatre for young audiences all around the United States. Because of our fierce theatricality and no-holds-barred acting, we have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserved wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre.

This event is part of our FamilyStage Series: Wiggles and Giggles are Welcome - this series is made for children, youth, and families!

2 Performances: 2pm & 7pm

All seats: $13.00 plus tax

*Above price includes $3 per ticket facility fee

*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons, including infants must have a ticket