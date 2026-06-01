© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CoMMA Presents The Barter Players - Frosty: A Musical Adventure

CoMMA Presents The Barter Players - Frosty: A Musical Adventure

A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places it on a snowman's head, that snowman comes to life! Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover the real magic of the Season is Love.

About the Barter Players: With over 30 years of touring experience, The Barter Players perform world-class theatre for young audiences all around the United States. Because of our fierce theatricality and no-holds-barred acting, we have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserved wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre.

This event is part of our FamilyStage Series: Wiggles and Giggles are Welcome - this series is made for children, youth, and families!

2 Performances: 2pm & 7pm
All seats: $13.00 plus tax

*Above price includes $3 per ticket facility fee
*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons, including infants must have a ticket

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
All seats: $13.00 plus tax
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

The Barter Players
https://bartertheatre.com/the-barter-players/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org