CoMMA presents The Barter Players: Peter Pan

Wendy and her brothers love to play make-believe in their nursery. Then one night, a young boy named Peter Pan flies in through the window and whisks them away to Neverland filled with Lost Boys, pirates, and a man-eating crocodile. Brought to life with six quick-changing actors, the Barter Players make this an adventure you will never forget!

This event is part of our FamilyStage Series! Wiggles and Giggles are Welcome - this series is made for children, youth, and families.

All Seats: $13.00 plus tax

*Above price includes $3 per ticket facility fee

*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons, including infants must have a ticket