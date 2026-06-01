CoMMA presents The Barter Players: Peter Pan
CoMMA presents The Barter Players: Peter Pan
Wendy and her brothers love to play make-believe in their nursery. Then one night, a young boy named Peter Pan flies in through the window and whisks them away to Neverland filled with Lost Boys, pirates, and a man-eating crocodile. Brought to life with six quick-changing actors, the Barter Players make this an adventure you will never forget!
This event is part of our FamilyStage Series! Wiggles and Giggles are Welcome - this series is made for children, youth, and families.
All Seats: $13.00 plus tax
*Above price includes $3 per ticket facility fee
*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons, including infants must have a ticket
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
All seats: $13.00 plus tax
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
Artist Group Info
The Barter Players
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College StreetMorganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov