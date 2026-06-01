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CoMMA presents The Magic of Jeki Yoo

CoMMA presents The Magic of Jeki Yoo

Over 13 million people watched JEKI on America's Got Talent as he performed his own unique style of close-up magic. Simon Cowell was left stunned by what he had just witnessed. JEKI won the hearts of a nation. Social media was a buzz..."Love your Laugh" and "Jeki is so cool". Wins come in many forms! Especially when AGT's Twitter feed dubbed him "The Cutest Magician of All Time!"

This event is part of our FamilyStage Series! Wiggles and Giggles are Welcome - This series is made for children, youth, and families.

All Seats: $13.00 plus tax

Let the magic continue immediately after the show! Join JEKI for a youth magic workshop on stage. Spaces limited to 25!

Magic Workshop: $10 plus tax (in addition to show ticket)

*Above prices include $3 per ticket facility fee
*Plus 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons, including infants must have a ticket

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
All seats: $13.00 plus tax
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Jeki Yoo
https://www.jekiyoo.com/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org