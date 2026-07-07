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CoMMA presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story

CoMMA presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', "Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

"Fantastic" - Elaine Paige, BBC Radio and "Authentic and Exciting" - The Stage

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Tickets on sale August 10, 2026 @ 12pm

Adult: $38 - $78
Youth: $13

*Above admission prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $38 - $78 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
https://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org