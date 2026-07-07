CoMMA presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', "Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

"Fantastic" - Elaine Paige, BBC Radio and "Authentic and Exciting" - The Stage

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Tickets on sale August 10, 2026 @ 12pm

Adult: $38 - $78

Youth: $13

*Above admission prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

