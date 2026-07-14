CoMMA presents Waitress

Inspired by the beloved film and featuring music by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and town's new doctor my offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $58 - $98

Youth: $38

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants