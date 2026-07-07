CoMMA presents Western Piedmont Symphony: Holiday Spectacular
CoMMA presents Western Piedmont Symphony: Holiday Spectacular
Light up the holidays with the Western Piedmont Symphony's Holiday Spectacular, led by Maestro Matthew Troy and featuring audience favorite Matt Sickles on electric guitar, performing classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites and holiday hits. The annual Holiday Spectacular concert has become one of the region's favorite holiday traditions, bringing together families, friends, and the community for a night of seasonal wonder and festive music.
Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm
Adult: $38 - $78
Youth: $13
VIP Pre-Show Reception - 5:30pm / Season Pass Required for Entry
*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $38 - $78 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
Artist Group Info
Western Piedmont Symphony
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College StreetMorganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov