© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CoMMA presents Western Piedmont Symphony: Holiday Spectacular

CoMMA presents Western Piedmont Symphony: Holiday Spectacular

Light up the holidays with the Western Piedmont Symphony's Holiday Spectacular, led by Maestro Matthew Troy and featuring audience favorite Matt Sickles on electric guitar, performing classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites and holiday hits. The annual Holiday Spectacular concert has become one of the region's favorite holiday traditions, bringing together families, friends, and the community for a night of seasonal wonder and festive music.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $38 - $78
Youth: $13

VIP Pre-Show Reception - 5:30pm / Season Pass Required for Entry

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $38 - $78 / Youth: $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org

Artist Group Info

Western Piedmont Symphony
https://wpsymphony.org/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org