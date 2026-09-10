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Communal Pen Story Station

Communal Pen Story Station

Communal Pen will collect audio, written, and video stories, where participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences of the exhibit, or tell a story in response to a collection of prompts. If participants choose, stories will be published on the Communal Pen website and a short publication.
Communal Pen showcases the dynamic stories of South Carolina. We create space to amplify and connect unheard voices through storytelling workshops, publications, and our digital platform.
Communal Pen is a partnership between The Athenaeum Press at Coastal Carolina University and the South Carolina Arts Commission.
"Americans" was developed by the National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.
"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities.

Native American Studies Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas