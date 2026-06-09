Confluence Carolinas

Get ready to dive deep into today's music industry at Confluence, where you'll connect with industry insiders and top talent.

Held in Charlotte, Confluence is the must-attend annual gathering for music professionals, artists, and industry leaders across the Carolinas and the Southeast. Whether you’re shaping the business of music, innovating behind the scenes, or creating the soundtrack of tomorrow, this is where the region’s music community comes together to share ideas, make connections, and drive the industry forward.