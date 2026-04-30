CSC Member Nights at the Crawdads

Join us for 2 fun-filled evenings with the Hickory Crawdads this summer!

Claim up to 4 FREE tickets at the Crawdads Box Office with your CSC Membership Card. Be sure to stop by our booth before the game for some hands-on science activities, then settle in for first pitch at 7:00 PM. Stick around after the game for an exciting fireworks show to cap off the night!

Not a member yet? Join today and don’t miss out on this exclusive perk.