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CSC Member Nights at the Crawdads

CSC Member Nights at the Crawdads

Join us for 2 fun-filled evenings with the Hickory Crawdads this summer!

Claim up to 4 FREE tickets at the Crawdads Box Office with your CSC Membership Card. Be sure to stop by our booth before the game for some hands-on science activities, then settle in for first pitch at 7:00 PM. Stick around after the game for an exciting fireworks show to cap off the night!

Not a member yet? Join today and don’t miss out on this exclusive perk.

LP Frans Stadium
Free with CSC membership
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

info@catawbascience.org
LP Frans Stadium
2500 Clement Blvd NW
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years