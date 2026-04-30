CSC Member Nights at the Crawdads
CSC Member Nights at the Crawdads
Join us for 2 fun-filled evenings with the Hickory Crawdads this summer!
Claim up to 4 FREE tickets at the Crawdads Box Office with your CSC Membership Card. Be sure to stop by our booth before the game for some hands-on science activities, then settle in for first pitch at 7:00 PM. Stick around after the game for an exciting fireworks show to cap off the night!
Not a member yet? Join today and don’t miss out on this exclusive perk.
LP Frans Stadium
Free with CSC membership
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
info@catawbascience.org
LP Frans Stadium
2500 Clement Blvd NWHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org