Cultivating Connections Garden Program: Remnant Piedmont Prairies
Cultivating Connections Garden Program: Remnant Piedmont Prairies
Clemson Cooperative Extension Area Forestry and Wildlife Agent Robert Carter, Ph.D., discusses plants found in the remnant prairies in the Piedmont. Tools and materials will be provided for all activities, but participants are welcome to bring their own small hand tools such as gloves, trowels, clippers if they prefer.
To register, contact us at (803) 313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu. Please direct any questions or comments regarding the series to program organizer and facilitator Professor Claudia Y. Heinemann-Priest at chpriest@mailbox.sc.edu.
Free and open to the public; reservations are strongly encouraged.
Native American Studies Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu