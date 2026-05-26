Cultivating Connections Garden Program: The Layered Landscape

Learn about lasagna gardening and composting with Clemson Cooperative Extension Agent Abigail Taylor.

Tools and materials will be provided for all activities, but participants are welcome to bring their own small hand tools such as gloves, trowels, clippers if they prefer.

Please direct any questions or comments regarding the series to program organizer and facilitator Professor Claudia Y. Heinemann-Priest at chpriest@mailbox.sc.edu.

Free and open to the public; reservations are strongly encouraged. To register, contact us at (803) 313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu.