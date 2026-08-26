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Cultivating Financial Futures: As Leaves Change, Financial Wellness Blooms

Cultivating Financial Futures: As Leaves Change, Financial Wellness Blooms

In celebration of American Bankers Association Foundation’s “Get Smart About Credit” Day. Join Common Wealth Charlotte for an inspiring evening of community, connection, and giving at an autumn auction fundraiser. This special event brings together supporters, community partners, and like-minded individuals to celebrate the importance of financial wellness and economic mobility. Proceeds from the evening support Common Wealth Charlotte’s mission to guide individuals and families through trauma-informed financial education, counseling, and resources that help create stronger financial futures.

Guests can expect:
1) A Silent Auction: Bid on unique items, experiences, and offerings while helping raise funds to advance financial wellness initiatives throughout our community.
2) Catering & Drinks*: Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres as well as your choice of beer, wine, or non-alocoholic.
3) An Interactive Game: Take part in a fun, engaging game designed to bring guests together through an interactive education inspired by American Bankers Association Foundation’s “Get Smart About Credit” Day.
4) A Special Video Premiere: Be among the first to view Common Wealth Charlotte’s newest video highlighting the revised mission and core programs that support individuals and families on their financial journey.

Your attendance helps Common Wealth Charlotte continue cultivating financial futures and expanding pathways toward economic mobility.

*NOTE: Guests must provide a valid ID as collateral in exchange for the $20 drink card, then select either the beer, wine, or N/A category. Drink cards may be used for multiple pours within the selected category until the $20 value is reached.

The Auto Pour
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Common Wealth Charlotte
https://www.commonwealthcharlotte.org
The Auto Pour
5033 South Blvd., Suite O
Charlotte, North Carolina 28217