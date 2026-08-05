CWC Best of Open Mic: Storytellers Invitational

Celebrate the art of storytelling, an evening featuring twelve of the most memorable storytellers at the Best of Open Mic Storytellers Invitational.

Once a year, outstanding storytellers are invited back to perform in this special showcase featuring twelve of the season's most memorable presentations. Enjoy an evening of engaging, heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking stories in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere. Whether you're a writer, storyteller, or simply love a great story well told, this annual event is a favorite tradition celebrating the talent and creativity of our members.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be provided, and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a friend and enjoy an unforgettable evening of storytelling.