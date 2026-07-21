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DownRiver Collective in the Davis Theatre

DownRiver Collective in the Davis Theatre

Fresh off their MerleFest debut, Nashville-based DownRiver Collective is an IMBA Momentum Award-winning bluegrass band on the rise. Combining powerful harmonies with thoughtful songwriting, the group crafts a sound that bridges traditional bluegrass and folk with elements from classic country, Americana, rock, and modern pop.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

DownRiver Collective
https://www.downrivercollective.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org