DownRiver Collective in the Davis Theatre
DownRiver Collective in the Davis Theatre
Fresh off their MerleFest debut, Nashville-based DownRiver Collective is an IMBA Momentum Award-winning bluegrass band on the rise. Combining powerful harmonies with thoughtful songwriting, the group crafts a sound that bridges traditional bluegrass and folk with elements from classic country, Americana, rock, and modern pop.
Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Artist Group Info
DownRiver Collective