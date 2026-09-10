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Envisioning Sally New River

Envisioning Sally New River

Catawba artist Alex Osborn discusses his research and artistic process in creating his portrait of 18th century Catawba elder Sally New River.

Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: http://bit.ly/4fiuKcA

"Americans" was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: 250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th.

"Americans" has been made possible in South Carolina by South Carolina Humanities.

Native American Studies Center
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas