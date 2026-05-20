Fire & Ice Science Show
Fire & Ice Science Show
Experience the extremes of science this summer during an interactive science show for all ages! Watch as hot and cold collide in thrilling demonstrations featuring temperature, reactions, and surprising transformations. Fire & Ice is a COOL way to beat the HEAT! Shows presented on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, July 25 at 1 PM & 2 PM. $3 with the purchase of museum admission
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
3.00
01:00 PM - 01:45 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison BlvdGastonia, North Carolina 28054