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FlopHaus Cabaret - Ballad of a Dark Horse

FlopHaus Cabaret - Ballad of a Dark Horse

FlopHAUS Cabaret is a cabaret style social satire inspired by the famously provocative 'ThreePenny Opera' and the legendary Kurt Weill, Lotte Lenya, and Bertolt Brecht. Defiantly as sharp as Mack the Knife's blade, this raw dark comedy includes nineteen original and contemporary adaptations of Weill's works, such as 'Pimp Ballad’, 'Moon of Alabama', 'Je ne t'aime pas', and ‘Pirate Jenny’. In the tradition of the witty yet politically dissonant 'ThreePenny Opera', FlopHAUS Cabaret not only entertains but cunningly challenges hypocrisy, corruption and moral ambiguity in society with a sharp sense of humor. Expressed through theater, dance, jazz, and opera, this multi-media production is performed by over 35 national, regional and Charlotte-based actors, dancers, musicians, and singers. The show is intended for mature audiences.

McColl Center for Art + Innovation
$45 - $75
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2026.
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Event Supported By

The Moving Poets and the McColl Center
704-332-5535
movingpoetscharlotte@movingpoets.org
https://movingpoets.org/charlotte/
McColl Center for Art + Innovation
721 N. Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-332-5535