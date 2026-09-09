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Food Truck & Music in the Garden

Food Truck & Music in the Garden

Join us for an evening of fun with live music by Annie Haden and Mat Tully and local food truck The Oinker by The Improper Pig. View the menu in advance!

Thanks to generous donations from Patagonia Charlotte, this year's event will also feature a raffle with exciting prizes! Hiking bags, water bottles, a hat, and a book will be available to win with a raffle ticket. Each registered party will receive one (1) complementary raffle ticket. Additional tickets available for $1 each. The raffle will be drawn at 7:30 during the event.

Food, ice cream, wine, beer and other beverages available for purchase. No outside food or drink.

This event is perfect for a date night or for the whole family! Register today.
Many thanks to this year's event sponsors
Title Sponsor: Blackhawk Hardware
Bronze Sponsors: Bartlett Tree Experts- Charlotte, NC, Crown Town Landscapes, Evergreen Landscape Design, WOW Windowboxes Charlotte
Event Partners: Daniel Coston Photography and Patagonia Charlotte

Wing Haven
$25/member and $30/non-member. Children 10 and under are free.
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wing Haven
704.331.0664
events@winghavengardens.org
winghavengardens.org

Artist Group Info

stefanie@winghavengardens.org
Wing Haven
260 Ridgewood Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28209
704.331.0664
stefanie@winghavengardens.org
winghavengardens.org