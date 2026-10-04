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Free Information Session: A Solution to Food Addiction

Free Information Session: A Solution to Food Addiction

Are you having a hard time controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, “FA”, will be holding a free community information meeting. FA is a recovery program for people who suffer from food obsession, overeating, bulimia, and under-eating. The program is based on the Twelve Steps of AA. Everyone is welcome to this information meeting, including those who think they may have a food problem, or those who are concerned with someone who may. FA is FREE and open to all women, men and teens who want to stop eating addictively.

Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
7047708447
fa@foodaddicts.org
foodaddicts.org
Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport
2400 Cascade Pointe Boulevard
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
7047708447
lmarieskinner@yahoo.com