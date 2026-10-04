Free Information Session: A Solution to Food Addiction

Are you having a hard time controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, “FA”, will be holding a free community information meeting. FA is a recovery program for people who suffer from food obsession, overeating, bulimia, and under-eating. The program is based on the Twelve Steps of AA. Everyone is welcome to this information meeting, including those who think they may have a food problem, or those who are concerned with someone who may. FA is FREE and open to all women, men and teens who want to stop eating addictively.