Free Information Session: A Solution to Food Addiction
Free Information Session: A Solution to Food Addiction
Are you having a hard time controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, “FA”, will be holding a free community information meeting. FA is a recovery program for people who suffer from food obsession, overeating, bulimia, and under-eating. The program is based on the Twelve Steps of AA. Everyone is welcome to this information meeting, including those who think they may have a food problem, or those who are concerned with someone who may. FA is FREE and open to all women, men and teens who want to stop eating addictively.
Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
7047708447
fa@foodaddicts.org
Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport
2400 Cascade Pointe BoulevardCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
7047708447
lmarieskinner@yahoo.com